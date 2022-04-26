Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 103,506 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

