WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $146.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
WCC opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.80. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $140.92.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About WESCO International (Get Rating)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
