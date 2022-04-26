WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,964,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,529,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

