WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.
In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,964,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $3,529,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International (Get Rating)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WESCO International (WCC)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.