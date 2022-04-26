Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $588.82 Million

Brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) to post $588.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $506.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

