Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 77,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

