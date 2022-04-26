Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 3.52.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

