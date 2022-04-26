Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE WES traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. 3,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,800. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

