Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $330.46 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

NYSE WLKP opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth $25,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.