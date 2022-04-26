Westlake (WLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Westlake to post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WLK opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $135.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Westlake by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Westlake by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Westlake by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Westlake by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

