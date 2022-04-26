Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $239.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Weyco Group by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyco Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Weyco Group (Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

