Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$26.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $24.00-26.00 EPS.

WHR stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

