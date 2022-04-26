Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.00-26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.42-22.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.68 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$26.000 EPS.

NYSE:WHR traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.87. 2,313,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.01). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.57.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

