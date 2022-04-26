Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.00-26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.42-22.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.68 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$26.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $3,168,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

