Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($48.05) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.75).
Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,835 ($36.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -20.10. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,827.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,999.03.
About Whitbread (Get Rating)
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
