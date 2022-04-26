Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($48.05) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($45.88) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.75).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,835 ($36.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -20.10. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,384 ($30.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,465.38 ($44.17). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,827.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,999.03.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.82), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($95,963.55).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

