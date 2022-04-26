WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

WHF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 1,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,898. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 67,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

