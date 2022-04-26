Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.980-$1.020 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WSR opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $629.56 million, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

