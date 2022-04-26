William Blair Weighs in on The Allstate Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Allstate in a report issued on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

NYSE:ALL opened at $131.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

