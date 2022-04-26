William E. Krueger Sells 30,000 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andersons stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 8,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,375. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Andersons by 29.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANDE. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.