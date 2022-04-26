William J. Quinn Acquires 6,600 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Stock

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Rating) Director William J. Quinn acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $66,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,858. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVSVU traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 1,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVSVU. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition by 229.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 62.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

