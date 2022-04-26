Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $40.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

WMB has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

