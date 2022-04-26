Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.29.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

