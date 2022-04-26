Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

