Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -141.16 and a beta of 1.46. Workiva has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Bell Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $691,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 31.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Workiva by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Workiva by 31.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 23.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.