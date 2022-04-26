Workiva (WK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. Workiva has a 52 week low of $83.65 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Workiva by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Workiva by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Workiva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WK. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

