Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 316.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRAP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46. Wrap Technologies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

