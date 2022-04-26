WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. 411,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,020. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.07.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,292 shares of company stock worth $1,441,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 21.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

