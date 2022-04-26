W&T Offshore (WTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,703,000 after buying an additional 453,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 278,610 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,013,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 365,790 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 865,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 153,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

