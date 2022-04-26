WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

