WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $38.00.
