Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.390-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. 609,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,334. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

