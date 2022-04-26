Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.70. 4,446,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,267. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

