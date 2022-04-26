Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE XEL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.70. 4,446,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,267. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.