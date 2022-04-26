Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XBC shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price (up previously from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE XBC traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.14. 347,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,670. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$331.10 million and a P/E ratio of -14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$5.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

