Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XHR opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

