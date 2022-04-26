Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AUY. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

AUY traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $5.58. 30,284,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,347,494. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Yamana Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 851,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yamana Gold by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Yamana Gold by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 151,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

