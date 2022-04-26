YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Rosemary Leith Acquires 1,271 Shares

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) insider Rosemary Leith bought 1,271 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,180 ($15.04) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.80 ($19,115.22).

Shares of LON YOU traded up GBX 30 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,210 ($15.42). The stock had a trading volume of 410,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,246.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,335.40. YouGov plc has a 1 year low of GBX 980 ($12.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,600 ($20.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.42.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

