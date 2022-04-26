Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YUMC opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Yum China by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

