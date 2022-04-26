Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.