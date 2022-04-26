Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will announce $684.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $685.40 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.73%.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.