Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.13). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. 1,066,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,524. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.22%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.
