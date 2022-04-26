Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. PJT Partners reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PJT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 191.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 61.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $3,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after acquiring an additional 48,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 209,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,749. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

