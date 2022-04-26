Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $183.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.50 million and the highest is $193.21 million. Repligen posted sales of $142.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $820.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $148.64 on Tuesday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.35.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

