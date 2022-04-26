Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $183.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.50 million and the highest is $193.21 million. Repligen posted sales of $142.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $820.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repligen.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $148.64 on Tuesday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.35.
Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
