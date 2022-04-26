Zacks: Analysts Expect Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.44 Million

Analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will post $50.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the highest is $50.52 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year sales of $229.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $231.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $306.20 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $314.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 in the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Amplitude by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $7,052,000. jvl associates llc acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,041,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,071,000 after buying an additional 1,317,690 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $20,255,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.47. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

