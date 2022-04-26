Zacks: Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will announce $24.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $28.94 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $17.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $118.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 million to $130.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $191.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $232.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 510,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,666,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,666 shares during the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.