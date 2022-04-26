Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridge Investment Group.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 172,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,118. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.