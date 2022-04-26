Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.65. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.
In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 928,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,300,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,393,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COLB stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. 815,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.