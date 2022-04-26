Zacks: Analysts Expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.95). Delcath Systems reported earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,520 over the last three months. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

DCTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,480. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.54. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

