Zacks: Analysts Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $908.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will post $908.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $925.22 million and the lowest is $891.80 million. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $943.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBD stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

