Zacks: Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $831.18 Million

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to report $831.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $821.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $844.15 million. Donaldson posted sales of $765.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $209,569,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $70,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 623,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 727.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after buying an additional 564,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

