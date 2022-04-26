Zacks: Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $919.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

