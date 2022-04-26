Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyzon Motors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 81,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Hyzon Motors has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $11.37.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

