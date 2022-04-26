Zacks: Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). NanoString Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,331,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487,436 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,161. The company has a market capitalization of $906.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

